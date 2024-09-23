New Rule Could Block All Car Imports From China

Chinese cars aren't common on American roads and the federal government wants to keep it that way. The White House announced in a statement Monday that a proposed Commerce Department rule will ban the sale or import of connected vehicles with software or certain components from "countries of concern," including China and Russia. The rule, which covers any technology a vehicle uses to communicate, including WiFi and Bluetooth, "would effectively ban all auto imports in the US from China," the Verge reports. The White House said the Commerce Department had detected "particularly acute threats" in some technologies used in connected vehicles.
"These countries of concern could use critical technologies within our supply chains for surveillance and sabotage to undermine national security," the White House said. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said Sunday that in "extreme situations, a foreign adversary could shut down or take control of all their vehicles operating in the United States, all at the same time, causing crashes (or) blocking roads," CNN reports.
- White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that authorities have already seen "ample evidence" of China "pre-positioning malware on our critical infrastructure for the purpose of disruption and sabotage," and the risk would increase "dramatically" with millions of cars on the road using Chinese technology.
- The proposed rule would allow cars with Chinese-made technology already in the US to stay on the roads. " The prohibitions on software would take effect for Model Year 2027, and the prohibitions on hardware would take effect for Model Year 2030," the White House said.
- Raimondo said the rule would be a pre-emptive effort to protect national security, not a protectionist move. "This is not about trade or economic advantage," she said Sunday, per the AP. "This is a strictly national security action. The good news is right now, we don't have many Chinese or Russian cars on our road." Earlier this year, Biden quadrupled the tariff on electric vehicles from China.
- The New York Times reports this is the latest step in the administration's effort to reduce US vulnerability to cyberattacks, which has "begun to drop a digital iron curtain between the world's two largest economies, which only two decades ago were declaring that the internet would bind them together."
