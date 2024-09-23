New Rule Could Block All Car Imports From China

Chinese cars aren't common on American roads and the federal government wants to keep it that way. The White House announced in a statement Monday that a proposed Commerce Department rule will ban the sale or import of connected vehicles with software or certain components from "countries of concern," including China and Russia. The rule, which covers any technology a vehicle uses to communicate, including WiFi and Bluetooth, "would effectively ban all auto imports in the US from China," the Verge reports. The White House said the Commerce Department had detected "particularly acute threats" in some technologies used in connected vehicles.