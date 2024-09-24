'Coolest Person Ever' Lands Her First Movie Role

"She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!" Elon Musk tweeted over the summer after witnessing the steely determination of pistol shooter Kim Yeji, once called "the coolest person ever," at the Summer Olympics in France. The SpaceX CEO's wish has now been granted. The 32-year-old Olympian has nabbed her first acting role, playing an assassin, which NPR notes is "a fitting gig for the athlete whose icy attitude has already earned her comparisons to action heroes like James Bond and John Wick."

Indian actor and model Anushka Sen announced on Instagram that she's working on a "global project" with Yeji, whom she called the "most popular Korean shooting player in the world." A spokesperson for the Asia Lab entertainment company clarified that Yeji will appear in a film called Crush, itself a spinoff of the Asia film project, per AFP. The firm said that it was stoked for "the potential synergy that will arise from Kim Yeji and Anushka Sen's new transformation into a killer duo."

Yeji, who the New York Times says "became an overnight sensation with her effortlessly cool shooting form and ice-cold demeanor," already teamed up with a talent agency over the summer, per the Korea Herald. And, thanks to her cutting-edge fashion sense—"a black tracksuit and baseball cap, sometimes worn backward ... plus her cyborg-esque shooting glasses," per NPR—Yeji has also done a bunch of photo shoots with high-end fashion brands including Louis Vuitton. She won a silver medal in the Summer Games. (More 2024 Paris Olympics stories.)