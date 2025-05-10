After Subpoena, Swift's Team Distances Her From Lively Film

The back-and-forth legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni now officially involves Taylor Swift. The pop star, a longtime friend of Lively's, has been subpoenaed as a witness in the case that began with the actress' allegations of harassment committed by her costar and director on the set of the film It Ends with Us, People reports. The subpoena originated with a lawyer for Baldoni, per ABC News . Swift's representatives on Friday argued that it's an attempt to create "tabloid clickbait," not to learn the facts of the case.

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024," a spokesperson for Swift told CNN. Her only tie to the film was allowing the use of a Swift song, "My Tears Ricochet," the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Lively similarly said Baldoni's lawyers, who did not publicly elaborate on their reasoning, "continue to turn a case of sexual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids." Baldoni's countersuit includes a text to him from Lively about the film's script in which she mentions "Taylor" as apparently weighing in on changes he had made to it. Both lawsuits are to be heard in federal court in New York beginning on March 9, 2026, per ABC.