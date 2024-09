Siamak Namazi spent eight years wrongfully imprisoned in Iran's infamous Evin Prison, watching as Americans were released three times while he stayed behind bars. He was finally freed with four other Americans one year ago. In an exclusive interview with CNN, he opened up about how he was taken, what he suffered, and what life is like now.

His arrest: Following his move to America at age 12, Namazi traveled back to Iran frequently. When he flew there for a funeral in 2015, he felt no qualms, describing the period as "the peak of Iran-US relations." But as he went to fly home, he was pulled aside at the airport, interrogated for three months, then arrested. He was accused of working with the US to "topple the Islamic Republic."