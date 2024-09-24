Missouri Executes Marcellus Williams

A Missouri man was executed Tuesday for breaking into a woman's home and killing her, despite calls by her family and the prosecutor's office that put him on death row to let him serve out the rest of his life in prison. Marcellus Williams, 55, was convicted in the 1998 killing of Lisha Gayle, who was repeatedly stabbed during the burglary of her suburban St. Louis home. Williams' hopes of having his sentence commuted to life in prison suffered dual setbacks Monday when, almost simultaneously, Republican Gov. Mike Parson denied him clemency and the Missouri Supreme Court declined to grant him a stay of execution. The US Supreme Court declined to intervene Tuesday.
Williams was put to death despite questions his attorneys raised over jury selection at his trial and the handling of evidence in the case, the AP reports. His clemency petition focused heavily on how Gayle's relatives wanted Williams' sentence commuted to life without the possibility of parole. "The family defines closure as Marcellus being allowed to live," the petition stated. "Marcellus' execution is not necessary."
- Gayle, 42, was a social worker and former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter. Prosecutors at Williams' trial said he broke into her home on Aug. 11, 1998, heard the shower running, and found a large butcher knife. Gayle was stabbed 43 times when she came downstairs. Her purse and her husband's laptop were stolen.
- Williams was found guilty despite the fact that his DNA didn't match evidence recovered from the crime scene, the Washington Post reports. According to his current attorneys, the prosecution's case was built around testimony from witnesses who sought reward money and shorter sentences in their own cases for implicating Williams in the crime.
- Questions about DNA evidence led St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to request a hearing challenging Williams' guilt. But days before the Aug. 21 hearing, new testing showed that DNA on the knife belonged to members of the prosecutor's office who handled it without gloves after the original crime lab test.
- Without DNA evidence pointing to any alternative suspect, Midwest Innocence Project attorneys reached a compromise with the prosecutor's office: Williams would enter a new, no-contest plea to first-degree murder in exchange for a new sentence of life in prison without parole. A no-contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for the purpose of sentencing. Judge Bruce Hilton signed off, as did Gayle's family. But acting on an appeal from Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's Office, the state Supreme Court nullified the agreement.
- Tuesday marked the third time Williams had faced execution. He was less than a week away from lethal injection in January 2015 when the state Supreme Court called it off, allowing time for his attorneys to pursue additional DNA testing. Williams was hours from being executed in August 2017 when then-Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, granted a stay. Greitens appointed a panel of retired judges to examine the case. But that panel never reached a conclusion.
