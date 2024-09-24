Missouri Executes Marcellus Williams

A Missouri man was executed Tuesday for breaking into a woman's home and killing her, despite calls by her family and the prosecutor's office that put him on death row to let him serve out the rest of his life in prison. Marcellus Williams, 55, was convicted in the 1998 killing of Lisha Gayle, who was repeatedly stabbed during the burglary of her suburban St. Louis home. Williams' hopes of having his sentence commuted to life in prison suffered dual setbacks Monday when, almost simultaneously, Republican Gov. Mike Parson denied him clemency and the Missouri Supreme Court declined to grant him a stay of execution. The US Supreme Court declined to intervene Tuesday.