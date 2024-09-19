'Everyone Is Panicking' After Lebanon Device Explosions

Second wave of attacks killed at least 20
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 19, 2024 6:01 AM CDT
Walkie-Talkie Attacks Killed at Least 20 in Lebanon
Lebanese soldiers gather outside a damaged store in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.   (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

The death toll from Wednesday's second wave of exploding devices is at least 20, with around 450 injured, according to Lebanon's health ministry. At least one of the walkie-talkies blew up at a funeral for some of the 12 people killed by exploding pagers on Tuesday. The New York Times reports that the walkie-talkies are larger and heavier than the pagers and may have contained more explosives. Lebanese authorities say the explosions caused fires in more than 70 homes and stores. Video of the Beirut skyline shows the moment the devices exploded.

  • Sources say Israel booby-trapped devices. Sources tell Axios that the walkie-talkies were booby-trapped by Israeli intelligence operatives before they were delivered to Hezbollah, which issued them to members as part of an emergency communication system to be used during war with Israel. The sources say Israel detonated the devices, many of which were still in warehouses, because it expected the explosives would be detected during the militant group's investigation of the pager explosions.

  • Devices banned on planes. Lebanese authorities have banned pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights departing from Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport until further notice, the AP reports.
  • Walkie-talkies had logo of Japanese firm. Reuters reports that the walkie-talkies had the logo of Japanese manufacturer Icom and they resemble its IC-V82 device. The company said it has not produced the model—or the batteries it requires—for 10 years, reports the BBC. The company has issued warnings in the past about counterfeit models of its walkie-talkies, including discontinued ones. "This specific device had a lot of fake copies out in the market," Icom exec Yoshiki Enomoto said.
  • A "new phase" of war. Yoav Gallant, Israel's defense minister, said Wednesday that the war had entered a "new phase." He said the focus of military operations was "shifting northward, meaning we are increasingly diverting forces, resources, and energy towards the north," the Guardian reports. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the exploding devices. Gallant didn't mention them in his remarks to troops Wednesday but he praised the work of the Israel's security services, saying "the results are very impressive," reports the Times of Israel.

  • "Everyone is just panicking." A Lebanese woman tells the BBC that she is "terrified" and "everyone is just panicking." "We don't know if we can stay next to our laptops, our phones. Everything seems like a danger at this point and no one knows what to do," she says. "I am afraid of wider-scale war in Lebanon, I'm afraid for my people, I'm afraid for my city, I'm afraid for my country."
  • Blinken says US didn't know about attacks. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the US "did not know about, nor was it involved in these incidents," the Washington Post reports. "We're still gathering the information and gathering the facts," he said at a news conference in Cairo, adding that all parties involved should avoid "any steps that could further escalate the conflict that we're trying to resolve in Gaza, to see it spread to other fronts."
(More Hezbollah stories.)

