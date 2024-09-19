'Everyone Is Panicking' After Lebanon Device Explosions

The death toll from Wednesday's second wave of exploding devices is at least 20, with around 450 injured, according to Lebanon's health ministry. At least one of the walkie-talkies blew up at a funeral for some of the 12 people killed by exploding pagers on Tuesday. The New York Times reports that the walkie-talkies are larger and heavier than the pagers and may have contained more explosives. Lebanese authorities say the explosions caused fires in more than 70 homes and stores. Video of the Beirut skyline shows the moment the devices exploded.

Sources say Israel booby-trapped devices. Sources tell Axios that the walkie-talkies were booby-trapped by Israeli intelligence operatives before they were delivered to Hezbollah, which issued them to members as part of an emergency communication system to be used during war with Israel. The sources say Israel detonated the devices, many of which were still in warehouses, because it expected the explosives would be detected during the militant group's investigation of the pager explosions.