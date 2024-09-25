This May Be Storm Hurricane Season 'Is Remembered For'

The storm now known as Hurricane Helene is hurtling toward Florida, with expected landfall by late Thursday. With maximum sustained winds of 80mph, CBS News reports it's now registering as a Category 1 storm. The AP reports that Helene is moving north along Mexico's coast in the Caribbean and will "intensify and grow in size" as it progresses, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for much of the Sunshine State's counties, while Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has done the same in his state. Alabama and South Carolina may also be affected. "This could be the storm that the 2024 hurricane season is remembered for," AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jon Porter tells the Tallahassee Democrat. More on the shifting storm system:

Initial effects: Heavy rain is set to come down in the southeastern part of the US starting Wednesday, and tornadoes are also predicted to make an appearance in parts of the western Florida Peninsula and the south portion of Alabama. Flash floods and surf swells are also anticipated.