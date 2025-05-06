NY Official Shoots Lost DoorDash Driver: Cops

An official in Chester, New York, who also happens to be a federally licensed firearms dealer, is accused of shooting a food delivery driver who went to his home to ask for directions. John Reilly, Chester's highway superintendent, told the DoorDash driver to get off his property around 10pm Friday before firing multiple gunshots, hitting the man in the back, state police say, per NBC New York . The 48-year-old has been charged with felony assault and weapons possession. The delivery driver suffered serious physical injuries, which are "not at this time expected to be fatal," says a rep for the Orange County district attorney's office, per the New York Times .

Police say the driver was lost and "unable to navigate using the app" so he went door-to-door along Valerie Drive, asking for help locating the correct address. He was leaving Reilly's property at the owner's request when Reilly opened fire, police say. "We're devastated by this senseless act of violence, and we're wishing the Dasher a full and speedy recovery," says a DoorDash rep, per the Times. "We'll continue to work closely with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic incident." Brandon Holridge, the Chester town supervisor, says officials are "deeply troubled by what has been reported so far." He adds the investigation is being handled by state police given that Reilly is a town official. (More shooting stories.)