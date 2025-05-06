Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 7 in Multiple States

A new salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry has sickened at least seven people in six states, the CDC reported Monday. According to the agency, cases have appeared in Missouri (two), and one each in Florida, Illinois, South Dakota, Utah, and Wisconsin, per the AP . All infections, which occurred in February and March, involved the same strain of salmonella, which has previously been traced to poultry hatcheries.

The CDC notes that backyard poultry can carry salmonella even when birds look healthy. The bacteria cause about 1.35 million infections annually in the US. Past outbreaks have been linked not only to poultry, but also to food items like cucumbers, eggs, fresh basil, and unpasteurized milk, as well as to certain reptiles, including pet bearded dragons and geckos. Last year, a salmonella outbreak connected to backyard poultry led to 470 reported cases across 48 states and one death.

Symptoms of salmonella, which can pop up anywhere from a few hours to six days after exposure, include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and fever, per CBS News. Most can recover without treatment, though young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems could develop more serious symptoms. The CDC urges those who keep backyard birds to practice good hygiene, including regular hand-washing after handling animals or items in their living areas, and to avoid eating or drinking in those spaces. The agency's investigation into the current outbreak continues, with the CDC providing updates and guidance on preventing infections on its website. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)