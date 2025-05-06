2nd Suspect Charged in Death of Super Bowl Reporter

A second person has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Telemundo Kansas City reporter Adan Manzano , who traveled to New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl. Kenner police on Monday announced charges against Rickey White, 34, who was previously arrested in Florida on robbery and fraud counts tied to the case and later extradited to Louisiana, the AP reports.

Manzano, 27, was found dead in his hotel room in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner on February 5. Authorities had already charged Danette Colbert, allegedly seen on security video leaving Manzano's room, with second-degree murder and theft of his credit cards and cellphone. Police now say White and Colbert were "working hand-in-hand," citing correspondence between the two. No further details on the specific evidence were released.

White's attorney, Kevin Boshea, said he was unaware of the murder charge until contacted by the press, and questioned whether his client could be guilty, claiming police had presented no evidence placing White in the New Orleans area at the time of Manzano's death. Colbert's attorney likewise argued police were making assumptions. Police, however, say Colbert has been accused of drugging and robbing others in the past, People reports.

According to Louisiana law, second-degree murder can be charged if a death occurs during robbery or from distributing drugs that cause a fatality. An autopsy determined Manzano died from asphyxiation after consuming both alcohol and Xanax—a drug for which he had no prescription and which police say was recovered from Colbert's home. Security video allegedly showed Manzano and Colbert entering the room together, with Colbert leaving alone about an hour later. She allegedly used Manzano's credit card after his death. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)