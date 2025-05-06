Judge Rejects Lawsuit: 'The Court Is Not a Cartoon'

It might be the weirdest reason so far this year for a judge to toss a lawsuit—he found the big cartoon dragon on each page a little too much. "Use of this dragon cartoon logo is not only distracting, it is juvenile and impertinent," wrote federal judge Ray Kent in Michigan, reports the New York Times . "The Court is not a cartoon." The good news for the plaintiff is that Kent will allow the suit to be refiled, provided the purple dragon is gone.

The cartoon is the logo of the firm Dragon Lawyers, and attorney Jacob Perrone chose it to represent "aggressive representation," he tells the Times. Plus, people like dragons, he added. The best part is that the dragon watermark was a prominent part of each page, as an image at the LoweringTheBar law blog shows. "Dude, it's a dragon in a suit," writes the blog's Kevin Underhill. Perrone, representing an inmate who says jail guards didn't help her when she was sick, says he will refile the lawsuit as the judge instructed. But he's not ditching his firm's logo.