Wrinkles were found in the carbon fiber hull of OceanGate's Titan submersible a year before the sub imploded, an engineer with the National Transportation Safety Board testified Wednesday, the seventh day of a Coast Guard hearing expected to wrap up Friday. Don Kramer said flaws in the hull were discovered after sensors recorded a "loud acoustic event" during a dive on July 15, 2022, per the AP. The Titan responded differently to strain after that, Kramer said, per the BBC. The outlet notes carbon fiber is considered unreliable in deep water and would've been compressed and damaged with each dive.



Kramer didn't say what part of the sub failed first but noted pieces of the hull pulled from the ocean after the June 2023 implosion showed that delamination was visible in its carbon fiber, meaning the layers were coming apart, per the AP.