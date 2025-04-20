Emerging Side Hustle: Renting Out Your Clothes

By now, everybody knows it's possible to make an extra buck by renting out a spare room or an idle vehicle on various sharing platforms. But Wired reports on a lesser-known aspect of the "sharing economy" that seems to be gaining steam, particularly among young adults leery of accumulating too much stuff—the renting out of smaller-scale items such as clothing, sports gear, electronics, and lawnmowers. The story uses the example of Pickle, described as a "peer-to-peer clothing rental app," on which people can cheaply rent a dress or suit (or an accessory) from someone's closet instead of shelling out big money for something they might wear only once. Gen Z and millennials are the target audience, and the story notes that "power users" make about $36,000 year.