State Bar of California Makes 'Staggering Admission'

Licensing body says some questions in bar exam were developed with the help of AI
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 24, 2025 2:30 AM CDT
State Bar of California Admits AI Was Used for Questions
   (Getty Images/style-photography)

The State Bar of California has disclosed that some multiple-choice questions in a problem-plagued bar exam were developed with the aid of artificial intelligence. The legal licensing body said in a news release that it will ask the California Supreme Court to adjust test scores for those who took its February bar exam.

  • "The debacle that was the February 2025 bar exam is worse than we imagined," Mary Basick, assistant dean of academic skills at the University of California, Irvine, Law School, told the Los Angeles Times. "I'm almost speechless. Having the questions drafted by non-lawyers using artificial intelligence is just unbelievable."

  • In February, the new exam led to complaints after many test-takers were unable to complete their bar exams. The online testing platforms repeatedly crashed before some applicants even started. Others struggled to finish and save essays, experienced screen lags and error messages, and could not copy and paste text, the Times reported earlier.
  • According to a recent presentation by the State Bar, 100 of the 171 scored multiple-choice questions were made by the company Kaplan Exam Services and 48 were drawn from a first-year law students exam, the AP reports. A smaller subset of 23 scored questions were made by ACS Ventures, the State Bar's psychometrician, and developed with artificial intelligence.
  • "It's a staggering admission," says Katie Moran, an associate professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law who specializes in bar exam preparation. "The State Bar has admitted they employed a company to have a non-lawyer use AI to draft questions that were given on the actual bar exam," she says. "They then paid that same company to assess and ultimately approve of the questions on the exam, including the questions the company authored."
