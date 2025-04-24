State Bar of California Makes 'Staggering Admission'

The State Bar of California has disclosed that some multiple-choice questions in a problem-plagued bar exam were developed with the aid of artificial intelligence. The legal licensing body said in a news release that it will ask the California Supreme Court to adjust test scores for those who took its February bar exam.

"The debacle that was the February 2025 bar exam is worse than we imagined," Mary Basick, assistant dean of academic skills at the University of California, Irvine, Law School, told the Los Angeles Times. "I'm almost speechless. Having the questions drafted by non-lawyers using artificial intelligence is just unbelievable."