Trump Order Focuses on 'Secret Weapon' to Reshape Colleges

President Trump issued new executive orders Wednesday targeting US colleges and the accrediting organizations that oversee them, part of his campaign against "wokeness" and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in higher education. One order calls for tougher enforcement of Section 117 of the Higher Education Act. This federal law, passed in the 1980s, requires colleges to disclose foreign gifts and contracts of $250,000 or more. The White House claims Harvard and other universities have violated this law, which has been "unevenly enforced" over the years, per the AP. A second order aims to shake up the bodies responsible for accrediting colleges, which then allows them to accept federal financial aid; Trump has referred to this move as his "secret weapon" to remake higher education, the Wall Street Journal reports.