Feds Say Eric Adams Took Bribes From Foreign Donors

The federal charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams have been unsealed, and they go back to his days as Brooklyn borough president and focus partly on his ties to Turkey. Details:

Adams was indicted on five charges of bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy, and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, reports CNN.

Prosecutors say Adams "sought and accepted improper valuable benefits, such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him," per the Washington Post. The alleged bribes go back to at least 2014, when he served as borough president, say prosecutors.

Among other things, he allegedly received free or cheap airline tickets to Turkey, along with free meals and accommodations while there from those wealthy foreign contributors.