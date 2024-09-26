Another Place Just Yanked Giuliani's Law License

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in Washington, DC, on Thursday, months after he lost his law license in New York for pursuing false claims that then-President Donald Trump made about his 2020 presidential election loss. The brief ruling from Washington DC's appeals court said Giuliani didn't respond to an order to explain why he shouldn't be disbarred in Washington after he lost his law license in New York over the summer. Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, called the decision "an absolute travesty and a total miscarriage of justice," per the AP.