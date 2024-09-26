New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted: Sources

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a grand jury on federal criminal charges, according to two people familiar with the matter, an extraordinary culmination to weeks of searches, subpoenas, and resignations of top officials that have thrust the city's government into crisis. The indictment detailing the charges against Adams, a Democrat, was expected to be unsealed Thursday, according to the people, who spoke with the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The US attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment. In a speech recorded at his official residence, Adams said he would remain in office, describing any charges he may face as "entirely false, based on lies."

"I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target—and a target I became," Adams said. "I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit." It was not immediately clear what laws Adams is accused of breaking or when he might have to appear in court. Federal investigators had seized Adams' electronic devices nearly a year ago as part of an investigation focused, at least partly, on campaign contributions and Adams' interactions with the Turkish government. Because the charges were sealed, it was unknown whether they dealt with those same matters. Multiple federal investigations have honed in on his top aides and his own campaign, and sources have described multiple, separate inquiries involving senior Adams aides, relatives of those aides, campaign fundraising, and possible influence peddling of the police and fire departments.

Adams is the first mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office. If he were to resign, he would be replaced by the city's public advocate, Jumaane Williams, who would then schedule a special election. Gov. Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Adams from office. Hochul spokesperson, Avi Small, issued a statement late Wednesday that said "Governor Hochul is aware of these concerning news reports and is monitoring the situation. It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement." Hours before the charges were announced, US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Adams to resign, the first nationally prominent Democrat to do so. Adams reacted with scorn, dismissing Ocasio-Cortez as self-righteous.