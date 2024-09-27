Mom Arrested at Disneyland as Young Daughters Sob

A mother was handcuffed and marched out of Disneyland Tuesday as her two young daughters clung to her legs, sobbing and calling for help, in an incident caught on video that quickly went viral. Authorities on Thursday said despite the heart-wrenching scene, the woman, 26-year-old Jessenia Diaz, is actually a habitual gate-crasher at the Anaheim, California, theme park, the Los Angeles Times reports. Diaz herself is an annual passholder, but authorities say she walked through the gates of Disney's California Adventure park without tickets for her daughters, and that she is suspected of having done so at least four times over the past two months, the Orange County Register reports. (Only toddlers and infants, ages 2 or under, are allowed into the amusement park without a ticket.)