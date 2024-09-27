'Whole Counties' Left Without Power From Helene

A peek at the PowerOutage.com map reveals that the southeast portion of the United States was bathed in red on Friday morning, indicating millions of customers without electricity in the wake of Hurricane Helene, reports CNN. South Carolina showed the most customers out as of 10:30am ET on Friday, with the map logging more than 1,380,000 outages. Florida came next, with about 1,067,000 outages, then Georgia (1,063,000 or so), North Carolina (656,000), and Virginia (just over 78,000). That's a total of about 4.25 million who were left without power in those five states.