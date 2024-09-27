Macklemore Booted From Fest After 'F--- America' Chant

Las Vegas is hosting its very first Neon City Festival music and cultural event in November, but one act has already been booted from the lineup. Per The Hollywood Reporter , rapper Mackemore was dropped from the fest after a controversial appearance last weekend at a pro-Palestinian event in Seattle, where he led the audience's chant of "F--- America." "The 'Palestine Will Live Forever' festival I performed at was rooted in peace, love, and solidarity," the 41-year-old "Thrift Shop" rapper wrote Wednesday on Instagram . "Unfortunately, the historic event in my hometown that brought thousands of people together to raise awareness and money for the people of Palestine has become overshadowed by two words."

Macklemore (real name: Benjamin Hammond Haggerty) went on to say that "I'm not OK. I haven't been. The last 11.5 months of watching a genocide unfold in front of us has been excruciating on a spiritual, emotional, and human level. I have been in utter disbelief with how our government is showing up at this moment in history." He added: "I don't think I'm alone." The rapper noted the bodies of children he's seen pulled from the rubble in Gaza as Israel fights Hamas there, as well as the screams of their parents, writing, "My pain and emotion at times has felt uncontrollable."

But, he noted, "do not misconstrue the word 'f---' for the word 'hate.' It's different to be angry than to disown. My 'f---'—my anger—is rooted not in [disdain] for where I was born but in anguish for how we can collectively allow this to continue." He added: "My thoughts and feelings are not always expressed perfectly or politely." Per USA Today, Macklemore has been a longtime Palestine supporter, even teaming up with Palestinian American performers and Los Angeles' Palestinian youth choir on his track "Hinds Hall 2." Per Pitchfork, Neon City Festival organizers have simply noted: "Macklemore will no longer be performing due to unforeseen circumstances." Read his lengthy statement in full here. (More Macklemore stories.)