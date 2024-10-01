Russia Is Throwing Serious Cash at Its Defense Budget

Russia will boost defense spending by 25% to record levels in 2025 with President Vladimir Putin vowing "all goals set" in the country's war with Ukraine "will be achieved." A draft budget posted on the parliament's website notes defense and security spending will account for 40% of all government spending in 2025 at a record $443 billion, per the Guardian. A record $144 billion is earmarked for national defense, about $32 billion more than this year. In comparison, about one-sixth of federal spending goes to national defense in the US.