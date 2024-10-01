Assange Slams US in First Comments Since Plea Deal

For the record, Julian Assange pleaded guilty to obtaining and publishing classified US military information. But in his first public comments since agreeing to the deal in June, the 53-year-old founder of WikiLeaks struck a more defiant tone:

"I am not free today because the system worked," Assange told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in France, per CNN. "I am free today after years of incarceration because I pled guilty to journalism."

"I pled guilty to seeking information from a source," he added, per the AP. "I pled guilty to obtaining information from a source. And I pled guilty to informing the public what that information was."