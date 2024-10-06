This Is the Best Small City in America

Not everyone needs a city that never sleeps—and if you head to one of America's smaller cities, things often shut down soon after dinner. But that's part of the appeal for many, and WalletHub looks at the stats to see how the nation's more modest metropolises compare. The site looked at more than 1,300 US cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000, examining nearly four dozen metrics in five main categories: affordability; economic health; education and health; quality of life; and safety. Carmel in Indiana emerged as the No. 1 small city on the list. Check out which others made the top 10:



Carmel, Indiana Brookfield, Wisconsin Lexington, Massachusetts (No. 1 in "Education & Health" category) Fishers, Indiana Appleton, Wisconsin Apex, North Carolina Brentwood, Tennessee Lancaster, Pennsylvania Bozeman, Montana Westfield, Indiana