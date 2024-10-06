SNL Spoofs the VP Debate

Saturday Night Live returned for the second week of its 50th season with some pretty recognizable characters from its first week: Maya Rudolph (Kamala Harris), Andy Samberg (Doug Emhoff), Bowen Yang (JD Vance), Jim Gaffigan (Tim Walz), and Dana Carvey (President Biden), all participating either in the vice presidential debate or watching it. Some highlights, per the Hollywood Reporter:

The Cold Open began with Rudolph and Samberg sitting down to watch the debate, with Rudolph declaring, "I am feeling good tonight. We have got momentum. Liz Cheney's about to endorse me and Bruce Springsteen. 'Cause baby I was born to run."