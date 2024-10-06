SNL Spoofs the VP Debate

Saturday Night Live returned for the second week of its 50th season with some pretty recognizable characters from its first week: Maya Rudolph (Kamala Harris), Andy Samberg (Doug Emhoff), Bowen Yang (JD Vance), Jim Gaffigan (Tim Walz), and Dana Carvey (President Biden), all participating either in the vice presidential debate or watching it. Some highlights, per the Hollywood Reporter:
- The Cold Open began with Rudolph and Samberg sitting down to watch the debate, with Rudolph declaring, "I am feeling good tonight. We have got momentum. Liz Cheney's about to endorse me and Bruce Springsteen. 'Cause baby I was born to run."
- That sentiment quickly faded with Gaffigan's answers, which included him writing furiously on papers and being questioned by moderators on whether he was preparing debate answers. "No, I gotta grade these papers," Gaffigan said. "Got a stack of midterms." Later, questioned on the Middle East, Gaffigan responded he had no answer, "So I'm gonna just say the word fundamental a bunch because debating is 30 percent fun and 70 percent demental." After that, "I've become friends with school shooters."
- The sketch also got in some hits on the terms of the debate, with Yang saying, "It's rich to say that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy when he peacefully gave over power—no fact-checking—and willingly—don't check — got on his plane without incident, right after saving Obamacare—don't check that." Yang and Gaffigan all but hugged it out on the debate stage.
- There was a fair amount of spilled wine and ice cream smears at the watch party, with Carvey making a bumbling entrance.
Nate Bargatze was host with musical guest Coldplay. (More Saturday Night Live
stories.)