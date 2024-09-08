These US Cities With Small-Town Vibes Await You

CNN ranks the best small cities in America to visit
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 8, 2024 2:00 PM CDT
Looking to Get Away? These Small Cities Await
Stock photo of the skyline in Richmond, Virginia.   (Getty Images/Sean Pavone)

If you've already "been there, done that" in terms of checking out some of the nation's biggest cities—think San Francisco, Chicago, the Big Apple—some quieter metropolitan areas with small-town vibes await, whether you're seeking an end-of-summer jaunt or hoping to travel anytime this year. CNN analyzed contributor favorites, looking at such factors as dining options, attractions, nightlife, and each city's "wow factor," to come up with its top 10. Here they are:

  1. Richmond, Virginia
  2. Providence, Rhode Island
  3. Tacoma, Washington
  4. Portland, Maine
  5. San Luis Obispo, California
  6. Flagstaff, Arizona
  7. Macon, Georgia
  8. Grand Rapids, Michigan
  9. Knoxville, Tennessee
  10. Duluth, Minnesota
Check out the rankings for more on each city. (These are the best cities in America to live in.)

