These US Cities With Small-Town Vibes Await You

If you've already "been there, done that" in terms of checking out some of the nation's biggest cities—think San Francisco, Chicago, the Big Apple—some quieter metropolitan areas with small-town vibes await, whether you're seeking an end-of-summer jaunt or hoping to travel anytime this year. CNN analyzed contributor favorites, looking at such factors as dining options, attractions, nightlife, and each city's "wow factor," to come up with its top 10. Here they are:
- Richmond, Virginia
- Providence, Rhode Island
- Tacoma, Washington
- Portland, Maine
- San Luis Obispo, California
- Flagstaff, Arizona
- Macon, Georgia
- Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Duluth, Minnesota
for more on each city. (These are
the best cities in America to live in.)