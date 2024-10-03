US Makes Clear It Won't Support One Possible Israel Response

As Israel debates how it wants to retaliate against Iran for the barrage of missiles it unleashed on Tuesday night , President Biden made clear that the US would not support one potential flavor of retribution. The BBC reports Biden spoke to reporters Wednesday as he explored a hurricane-damaged location in North Carolina. "Would you support an attack on Iran's nuclear sites by Israel?" Biden was asked. His response was unequivocal: "The answer is no."

He added that the US "will be discussing with the Israelis what they're gonna do" and said the leaders of fellow G7 countries are aligned in their belief that Israel "has the right to respond, but they should respond proportionally." The New York Times reports it spoke with four Israeli officials who confirmed Israel isn't planning to target any Iranian nuclear sites. The paper notes that because many of those sites live deep underground, going after them without US support would be challenging. Officials tell the Times oil production sites remain a possible target, and one that could deal a blow to the country's weakened economy.

The BBC notes the Biden administration has not publicly stated how it believes Israel should respond. But the Wall Street Journal reports Israel is uniquely well-positioned to carry out a response of its choosing: "With two of Iran's most powerful proxies—Hezbollah and Hamas—fighting for their lives, Tehran has lost a central pillar of its deterrence strategy, giving Israel an opening to strike what it sees as its most dangerous foe." (More Iran stories.)