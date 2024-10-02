Don't Expect Israel to Respond to Iran Like It Did in April

It's a matter of when, not if, Israel retaliates against Iran, which on Tuesday fired about 180 missiles toward Israel, reports NBC News. An Israeli official told the news outlet that Israel's political, military, and intelligence leaders are meeting at the defense ministry Wednesday to formalize the response and its timeline, which the official notes is complicated by the Wednesday night start of Rosh Hashana. More:

The AP quotes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying late Tuesday that Iran "made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it." An Iranian commander said any retaliation will be met with wider strikes.

The Wall Street Journal notes that after Iran fired missiles at Israel in April, Israel responded by going after a single Iranian military site. "Few expect Israel's response to be as narrow this time," the paper observes.