A Big Whoops for Navy Parachutist at Fleet Week Event

A fun afternoon watching the US Navy's parachute team turned into a frightening "military mishap" over the weekend, per KTVU, when one of the parachutists barreled into a mom and her daughter while coming in for a landing. SFGate reports that the incident occurred just after 12:30pm local time in San Francisco on Sunday, when one of the Navy's Leap Frog members missed their target in the Marina Green park. A video on X shows one parachutist land in the correct spot in the clearing, right before a second parachutist misses the mark and lands in the crowd, with one spectator exclaiming, "Oh no!"
A San Francisco Fire Department rep tells SFGate that the mother and teen daughter who were hit by the parachutist during the Fleet Week activity were taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. The rogue parachutist wasn't hurt. "Our thoughts are with the individual and their family," US Navy officials said in a statement, per the Los Angeles Times. "We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause." (More freak accident stories.)