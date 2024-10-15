A Big Whoops for Navy Parachutist at Fleet Week Event

A fun afternoon watching the US Navy's parachute team turned into a frightening "military mishap" over the weekend, per KTVU, when one of the parachutists barreled into a mom and her daughter while coming in for a landing. SFGate reports that the incident occurred just after 12:30pm local time in San Francisco on Sunday, when one of the Navy's Leap Frog members missed their target in the Marina Green park. A video on X shows one parachutist land in the correct spot in the clearing, right before a second parachutist misses the mark and lands in the crowd, with one spectator exclaiming, "Oh no!"