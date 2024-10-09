Georgia Player Arrested, Accused of Assault on an Unborn Child

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested Tuesday on charges of battery and assault on an unborn child, the AP reports. Athens-Clarke County jail records show Young was booked at 4:18am on the misdemeanor charges. A police report obtained by the AP said his arrest followed an altercation with a 20-year-old woman who described herself to police as Young's ex-girlfriend and told officers she went to Young's apartment "to speak about their relationship." She said the discussion became heated "after she found out he was on the phone with another woman." The woman told police Young "physically pulled her out of his room" and also "grabbed her from behind" and "picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard."