Georgia Player Arrested, Accused of Assault on an Unborn Child

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested Tuesday on charges of battery and assault on an unborn child, the AP reports. Athens-Clarke County jail records show Young was booked at 4:18am on the misdemeanor charges. A police report obtained by the AP said his arrest followed an altercation with a 20-year-old woman who described herself to police as Young's ex-girlfriend and told officers she went to Young's apartment "to speak about their relationship." She said the discussion became heated "after she found out he was on the phone with another woman." The woman told police Young "physically pulled her out of his room" and also "grabbed her from behind" and "picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard."
The woman told police she believed Young "was trying to harm her." The arresting officer said Young denied being responsible for a bruise, discoloration and redness the officer found on the woman and denied grabbing her. Young's attorney, Kim Stephens, told the AP in a statement Young did not make any physical contact with his ex, and asked her to leave his apartment. Young, a senior from Binghamton, New York, transferred to Georgia following two seasons at Miami. Young has 11 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns in five games for No. 5 Georgia, including two starts. Young had three catches for a team-leading 51 yards in last week's 31-13 win over Auburn.
(More Georgia Bulldogs
stories.)