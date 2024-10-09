Politics / Election 2024 Harris Completes Her Media Blitz With a Beer A controversial beer, according to Donald Trump's camp By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Oct 9, 2024 2:40 AM CDT Copied Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force Two to depart for New York at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) See 1 more photo Kamala Harris launched a media blitz Sunday with an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, then continued it Monday on 60 Minutes and Tuesday on The View. Later Tuesday, the Democratic presidential nominee spoke to Howard Stern on his radio show, then Stephen Colbert on the Late Show. Highlights from the Tuesday appearances: On the Late Show, the vice president and Colbert shared a beer, though the AP notes Harris didn't drink much of hers. Of her opponent Donald Trump, she said, "You know, when you lost millions of jobs, you lost manufacturing, you lost automotive plants, you lost the election. What does that make you? A loser. This is what somebody at my rallies said. I thought it was funny." She added, as Colbert called her words "accurate," "This is what happens when I drink beer." Trump's campaign didn't like that, the Daily Beast reports. "Kamala drinks a beer to show Americans how relatable she is, but she ends up looking like an out-of-touch elitist trying to gaslight everyone into thinking she's one of them," campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung posted on X. "Regular people don't allow murderers, rapists, and terrorists across the border-- like Kamala has done." On Stern's show, Harris referenced the report in Bob Woodward's new book that Trump in 2020 secretly sent COVID tests to Russia's Vladimir Putin, whom Harris called a "murderous dictator." Of Trump, she said, "This person who wants to be president again, who secretly is helping out an adversary while the American people are dying by the hundreds every day," and "scrambling" to get tests, she said. On both The View and The Late Show, she talked about her alignment with President Joe Biden. Asked on The View which of Biden's decisions she would have done differently, she said, "There is not a thing that comes to mind." Later, Colbert also asked how she differs from Biden, to which Harris replied, "I'm obviously not Joe Biden, so that would be one change." Coming up next for Harris is a Univision town hall Thursday, NPR reports. (More Election 2024 stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error