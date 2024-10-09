Harris Completes Her Media Blitz With a Beer

Kamala Harris launched a media blitz Sunday with an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, then continued it Monday on 60 Minutes and Tuesday on The View. Later Tuesday, the Democratic presidential nominee spoke to Howard Stern on his radio show, then Stephen Colbert on the Late Show. Highlights from the Tuesday appearances:

On the Late Show, the vice president and Colbert shared a beer, though the AP notes Harris didn't drink much of hers. Of her opponent Donald Trump, she said, "You know, when you lost millions of jobs, you lost manufacturing, you lost automotive plants, you lost the election. What does that make you? A loser. This is what somebody at my rallies said. I thought it was funny." She added, as Colbert called her words "accurate," "This is what happens when I drink beer."