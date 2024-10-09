Fleeing Floridians Warned Not to Leave Dogs Tied Up

More than 5.5 million Floridians were urged to evacuate Florida's western coast, per the New York Times—and they better have taken their dogs with them or otherwise arranged care for them, warned Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday. That wasn't the case for one dog, who was tied to a fence and abandoned alongside I-75 near Tampa Wednesday morning, reports WFLA. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted the dog and freed it, prompting a thank you on X from DeSantis, who added, "It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm. FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable."