Lufthansa Fined a Record $4M After Barring Jews From Flight

Passengers aboard a 2022 Lufthansa flight allegedly refused to comply with face mask requirements, and the crew's response has now led to the airline being hit with the highest penalty the US Department of Transportation has ever issued for a civil rights violation, the Wall Street Journal reports. Authorities say that after the captain told security about the passengers who were refusing to wear masks and also breaking rules regarding not standing in the aisle of the plane, holds were placed on the tickets of 128 passengers on board the New York to Budapest flight, leaving them unable to board their connecting flight in Frankfurt. But the passengers, who were Jewish, say they were discriminated against due to their religion, and that not all of them were part of the same group or even knew each other, the BBC reports.