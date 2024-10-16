Amid Country's Housing Crisis, Australia PM Buys $2.9M Home

Australia is in the middle of a housing crisis, and many in the country are struggling with the high cost of living. So it may come as no surprise that news of the prime minister spending about $2.9 million on a seaside house perched atop a cliff with panoramic beach views did not go over well. (Sample headline from Reuters: "Australian PM Anthony Albanese launches affordable housing plan, buys $2.9 mln home.") In response to criticism both from his opponents as well as some within his own party, Albanese said he "knows what it is like to struggle" but purchased the four-bed, three-bath mansion (which also has three carports) so that he could be closer to his fiancee's family, the BBC reports.