Saving Nature Will Require a Societal 'Transformation'

Enough is enough, says the World Wildlife Fund's Living Planet Report, released Wednesday, calling on governments and companies to "act rapidly to eliminate activities with negative impacts on biodiversity and climate" before it's too late. The report describes a 73% decline in the average size of monitored populations of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and fish from 1970 to 2020. Across 35,000 groups of 5,495 species, freshwater populations fell 85%, land populations dropped 69%, and marine populations decreased by 56%.



Looking closer: Populations of Chinook salmon in California's Sacramento River declined 88%, Amazon pink river dolphins declined 65%, and nesting female hawksbill turtles on Milman Island in Australia's Great Barrier Reef Marine Park declined 57%.