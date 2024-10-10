Taylor Swift Makes Big Donation to Hurricane Relief

The charity Feeding America says it is "incredibly grateful" to Taylor Swift for a $5 million donation to help communities hit by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Million. "This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms," charity CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement posted on Instagram . "Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead." The organization is part of a network of hundreds of food banks and tens of thousands of meal program.

The CEO thanked Swift "for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need." Swift—whose Eras Tour has made her the world's second-richest female musician—has also been making donations to food banks in cities the tour has visited. Last year, she donated $1 million to relief efforts after severe storms hit Tennessee, Variety reports. Fellow celebrities including Dolly Parton have also given generously to hurricane relief, reports CNN. "These are my people ... and this is my home," Parton said Friday when she announced a $1 million personal donation to flood relief in Appalachia, to be matched by $1 million donations from two of her businesses.