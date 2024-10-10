5 Metro Areas Hit Hardest by Inflation

Unless you're buying booze in Miami or clothes in Baltimore, the price of everything has gone up since the pandemic, often by startling amounts. But the impact of inflation has been very uneven, with some areas seeing consumer prices rise well above the 22% average rise between January 2020 and August 2024, according to the Pew Research Center. The highest overall rise of the 23 metro areas Pew looked at was in the Tampa Bay area, driven largely by housing costs, while the smallest was in the San Francisco area, where prices, especially for housing, started out a lot higher than in most of the US. The top 5:

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, 29.8% Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, 28% Atlanta-Sandy Spring-Roswell, 26.9% Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, 26.6% Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, 25.9%