Biden Answers Trump Directly on Hurricane Misinformation

President tells GOP candidate to help people affected instead of spreading false stories
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 10, 2024 5:35 PM CDT
President Biden speaks and gives an update on the impact and the ongoing response to Hurricane Milton in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington on Thursday.   (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden on Thursday publicly admonished Donald Trump, telling his predecessor to "get a life, man" and try to help people impacted by a pair of devastating hurricanes rather than spreading misinformation about the federal response. Speaking at the White House on the government's work to address Hurricanes Milton and Helene, Biden condemned the "reckless, irresponsible and relentless disinformation and outright lies that continue to flow." Biden and his aides have spent days decrying the GOP presidential nominee for making false claims about the disaster response, the AP reports, including that federal funding is being diverted for use on people in the country illegally and that such assistance is capped at $750.

The payment is an immediate need disbursement, Biden explained, to cover urgent requirements like food, diapers, and baby formula. "That $750 that they're talking about, Mr. Trump and all those other people know it's a lie to suggest that's all they're going to get," Biden said. "It's just bizarre. They got to stop this. They're being so damn un-American with the way they're talking about this stuff." Asked if he planned to speak with Trump to urge him to stop, Biden said he wouldn't but followed that with a message delivered directly into television cameras: "Mr. President Trump, former President Trump, get a life, man. Help these people."

