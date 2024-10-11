Biggest Bank Suggests US Has Achieved a 'Soft Landing'

The Federal Reserve has been adjusting rates and watching inflation as it attempts to pull off an elusive "soft landing" for the economy. On Friday, an exec at the nation's biggest bank said the central bank appears to have pulled it off and avoided a recession. After JPMorgan Chase reported higher earnings than expected for the third quarter amid lower inflation and continued growth, Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum spoke to reporters.

"These results are consistent with a soft landing," he said, reports the Wall Street Journal. "That's pretty consistent with this kind of Goldilocks economic situation."