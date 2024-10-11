Mickey Mouse Was Irked by Kid Left Unattended at Disney

Disney is said to be the happiest place on Earth, but a recent video shot at Disneyland in California revealed one of its main characters getting irked at one of the caretakers visiting there. The Mary Sue reports on a video that's been circulating on TikTok showing a young boy running in back of a Disney staffer dressed as Mickey Mouse and getting accidentally knocked down by the unaware mascot. Mickey turns around and helps the little guy up, scans the crowd looking for the adults who are with the boy, and then spies a man who appears to be the child's father, walking up to record the activity on his cellphone.

Mickey can then be seen gesturing (many Disney characters generally aren't allowed to talk to the public) for the man to put his phone away and take the child's hand—and then indicating through pantomime that the man should keep an eye on the kid going forward. The giant mouse then patted the boy on the head and walked away.

The internet is now weighing in on Mickey's reprimand, and they generally seem to agree with the mouse. "This is the kind of parenting advice we didn't know we needed from Mickey," one commenter wrote on a Reddit thread devoted to the footage. Another wrote, per the Nerd Stash: "It is his kingdom. What did you expect?" One guy did an entire play-by-play of the encounter, noting, "I'm sorry, but Mickey roasted this dude." Read more reaction here. (More Disneyland stories.)