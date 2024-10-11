Trump Asks for Military Plane, Vehicles, Other Security Moves

Donald Trump's campaign has asked the federal government to take increased security measures through the election, including a military aircraft for the candidate's use, in light of alleged Iranian plots to kill him. Aides also want various military vehicles to move Trump on the ground, ballistic glass pre-positioned in seven battleground states for his appearances, and more flight restrictions enacted over his residences and campaign rallies, the Washington Post reports. The requests were made after Trump staff members were briefed about the Iranian threat.

Asked at the White House about the requests on Friday, President Biden said Trump should receive the same level of security he'd be provided if he were in office, per the Guardian. He said he's told his administration as much. "Give all that he needs, if it fits within that category, that's fine," Biden said. "But if it doesn't, he shouldn't." No candidate has ever made such requests or traveled in military planes before an election. But campaign manager Susie Wiles has expressed displeasure with the Secret Service's protection and planning, per the Post.

The Secret Service is imposing temporary flight restrictions "over the former president's residence and when he travels," a spokesman said. "Additionally, the former president is receiving the highest level of technical security assets which include unmanned aerial vehicles, counter unmanned aerial surveillance systems, ballistics and other advanced technology systems." He said the Defense Department regularly assists with such protection. Trump aides told the Post the Secret Service has stepped up security but not to levels the campaign wants. Vice President Kamala Harris flies on Air Force Two, which is a military plane. Given her office, she receives protection from Marines. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)