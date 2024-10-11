Boeing to Cut 17,000 Jobs, Postpone New Plane

Boeing announced Friday that it will eliminate 17,000 jobs—10% of its workforce—as it deals with deepening losses. Machinists are on strike against the company, which already was dealing with damaging safety and manufacturing problems. Boeing has lost more than $25 billion since the start of 2019, per the AP. "Our business is in a difficult position, and it is hard to overstate the challenges we face together," CEO Kelly Ortberg told employees in a memo Friday afternoon, CNBC reports. The moves planned affect:

The 777X wide-body plane: The project is being delayed, and the uncertified new plane will be scheduled for delivery in 2026. That means it will be some six years behind schedule. Production had been halted because of the strike.