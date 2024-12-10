What We Know About the Alleged CEO Shooter

Luigi Mangione, suspected in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson but originally arrested on lesser charges, was on Monday night charged with murder in New York as he remained jailed in Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody at a McDonald's earlier in the day. (Leading to bad press for the McDonald's.) So what do we know about the 26-year-old suspect? See our first roundup, including information on the ghost gun and manifesto he was allegedly carrying, here. More of the details that have since trickled out:
- His cousin is a state lawmaker: Nino Mangione is a member of the Maryland House of Delegates, WBAL reports. In a statement, he said the family was "shocked and devastated" by his cousin's arrest, but would not comment further.
- He has other well-known family members: His grandfather was a real estate developer who owned country clubs, a radio station, and more; his grandmother was a patron of the arts and hospitals. The Baltimore Banner describes his Italian-American family as "large and well-known" in Maryland, where the suspect was born and raised.
- He recently had surgery: A friend tells CNN that Mangione, valedictorian of a prestigious prep school and graduate of an Ivy League university, underwent surgery in recent years to address ongoing back pain, and earlier this year sent him a picture that "looked heinous, with just giant screws going into his spine." Mangione had posted about his health struggles online.
- He also posted about the Unabomber: Among the book reviews Mangione posted online was one praising Ted Kaczynski's manifesto, and arguing his actions should be "seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary."
- He had recently been reported missing: Mangione's mother reported her son missing to the San Francisco Police Department on Nov. 18, the San Francisco Standard reports. Mangione's links to San Francisco have been reported, but the details are not yet clear; police say his most recent address was in Honolulu. He may have had relatives in San Francisco.
- He allegedly admitted to acting alone: A source tells the AP that the manifesto Mangione was carrying included the line, "I do apologize for any strife or traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming." He also allegedly confessed to working alone in the document.
Those who know Mangione generally expressed shock at his arrest when interviewed by media outlets, with many describing him in positive terms. But he reportedly went dark on social media this summer, prompting some to worry about his mental health, CNN reports.
