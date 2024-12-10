What We Know About the Alleged CEO Shooter

Luigi Mangione, suspected in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson but originally arrested on lesser charges, was on Monday night charged with murder in New York as he remained jailed in Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody at a McDonald's earlier in the day. (Leading to bad press for the McDonald's.) So what do we know about the 26-year-old suspect? See our first roundup, including information on the ghost gun and manifesto he was allegedly carrying, here. More of the details that have since trickled out:

His cousin is a state lawmaker: Nino Mangione is a member of the Maryland House of Delegates, WBAL reports. In a statement, he said the family was "shocked and devastated" by his cousin's arrest, but would not comment further.