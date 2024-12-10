Beyonce's Mom: Hacker 'Liked' Post About Jay-Z Rape Claim

Tina Knowles' verified Instagram account "liked" a post from a news outlet reporting on the rape allegation against her son-in-law , Jay-Z—but Knowles, mother to Beyonce, says it wasn't her who liked it. In the screenshot of a note posted on Instagram , she wrote, "I was hacked! As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!" In the caption, she added, "Please stop playing with me !!!! 'No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.'" As People reports, that's a reference to a Biblical passage. Jay-Z has vehemently denied the allegation.

E! Online notes Knowles was previously criticized after "liking" an Instagram post that criticized the prices of Janet Jackson's concert tickets. She later apologized and explained, "What I am guilty of is liking [a] post, going through when I'm in a big hurry and I don't have time to really read, and liking things because I trust that these are people that I follow. That was a big mistake—I will never do that again." As for the Jay-Z allegations, the rapper on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit accusing him of rape, Fox News reports. He and Beyonce also made a rare joint appearance on the red carpet Monday night with daughter Blue Ivy—and Knowles, her grandma—to attend the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King, in which Blue Ivy Carter voices a character, Deadline reports. (More Tina Knowles stories.)