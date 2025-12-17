4 House Republicans Force an ObamaCare Tax Credit Vote

Move defies Speaker Mike Johnson as subsidies for 20M near expiration
Posted Dec 17, 2025 10:14 AM CST
4 House Republicans Force an ObamaCare Tax Credit Vote
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., listens to debate as the House Rules Committee meets to prepare Republican legislation to address health care affordability, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Four House Republicans broke ranks Wednesday, aligning with Democrats to force a vote on a three-year extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits set to lapse Dec. 31. The AP reports the GOP moderates signed a discharge petition from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that will trigger the floor vote, getting them to a needed 218 signatures. The move by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Rob Bresnahan, and Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania and Mike Lawler of New York is a direct challenge to Speaker Mike Johnson and the House GOP leadership, who on Tuesday rejected moderates' request for a vote. The credits help subsidize health coverage for more than 20 million Americans.

Politico explains that House rules specify that a waiting period follow completed discharge petitions, so a vote can't occur until January unless Johnson voluntarily advances the measure sooner. But even if the House passes the extension, the Senate remains a major obstacle. A similar three-year plan failed there last week despite support from four Republicans, falling short of the 60 votes needed. A Wednesday statement from Fitzpatrick addressed the move:

  • "We have worked for months to craft a two-party solution to address these expiring healthcare credits. Our only request was a Floor vote on this compromise, so that the American People's voice could be heard on this issue. That request was rejected. ... Unfortunately, it is House leadership themselves that have forced this outcome."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X