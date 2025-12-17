4 House Republicans Force an ObamaCare Tax Credit Vote

Four House Republicans broke ranks Wednesday, aligning with Democrats to force a vote on a three-year extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits set to lapse Dec. 31. The AP reports the GOP moderates signed a discharge petition from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that will trigger the floor vote, getting them to a needed 218 signatures. The move by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Rob Bresnahan, and Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania and Mike Lawler of New York is a direct challenge to Speaker Mike Johnson and the House GOP leadership, who on Tuesday rejected moderates' request for a vote. The credits help subsidize health coverage for more than 20 million Americans.