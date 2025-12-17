Politics | Affordable Care Act 4 House Republicans Force an ObamaCare Tax Credit Vote Move defies Speaker Mike Johnson as subsidies for 20M near expiration By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Dec 17, 2025 10:14 AM CST Copied Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., listens to debate as the House Rules Committee meets to prepare Republican legislation to address health care affordability, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Four House Republicans broke ranks Wednesday, aligning with Democrats to force a vote on a three-year extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits set to lapse Dec. 31. The AP reports the GOP moderates signed a discharge petition from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that will trigger the floor vote, getting them to a needed 218 signatures. The move by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Rob Bresnahan, and Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania and Mike Lawler of New York is a direct challenge to Speaker Mike Johnson and the House GOP leadership, who on Tuesday rejected moderates' request for a vote. The credits help subsidize health coverage for more than 20 million Americans. Politico explains that House rules specify that a waiting period follow completed discharge petitions, so a vote can't occur until January unless Johnson voluntarily advances the measure sooner. But even if the House passes the extension, the Senate remains a major obstacle. A similar three-year plan failed there last week despite support from four Republicans, falling short of the 60 votes needed. A Wednesday statement from Fitzpatrick addressed the move: "We have worked for months to craft a two-party solution to address these expiring healthcare credits. Our only request was a Floor vote on this compromise, so that the American People's voice could be heard on this issue. That request was rejected. ... Unfortunately, it is House leadership themselves that have forced this outcome." Read These Next More details coming out about the last party the Reiners attended. Here's how Rob Reiner's body was found. First Australia victims lost their lives confronting the shooter. The president's son is set to marry again. Report an error