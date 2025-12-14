Meet the Dating App for the Disabled, Chronically Ill

In her early 20s, Kaci LaFon lived in Branson, Missouri, a tourist town known for its older population. She wanted to date but found it a challenge, so, like many her age, she headed to the apps. Over five years, she'd get a date here and there, but they always petered out. The issue, in her eyes? LaFon, now 28, is chronically ill. She has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder, as well as a range of other health issues. Her matches had no idea how to navigate her challenges, or they had a god complex and wanted to treat her as an invalid. That all changed when LaFon went on Dateability, an app designed for both disabled and chronically ill people, per the AP. Soon after joining, she found her forever person, Collin LaFon, who has cerebral palsy and endured a similar dating experience. They married in September. More: