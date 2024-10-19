New Private-Equity Gold Mine: Heating and Plumbing

The Wall Street Journal reports that a "new class of millionaires" is rising in America, and it has nothing to do with hedge funds or Silicon Valley. Instead, this one centers on plumbers, electricians, and HVAC technicians—specifically, those who started their own small shops in years past. It seems that private-equity firms across the US have been buying up small home-service repair businesses with the goal of lumping them together in one large, profitable company. The newspaper counts about 800 such acquisitions since 2022 among PE investors. "Everybody and their uncle owns an HVAC business in the private-equity space today," says Adam Hanover, chairman of Redwood Services, which has bought 35 such companies in the past four years.