Ford: These 3 Models Will Cost More Due to Tariffs

Ford is raising prices on three models made in Mexico, becoming one of the first big automakers to respond to new tariffs introduced by the Trump administration. The Mustang Mach-E, Maverick pickup, and Bronco Sport will all see sticker increases of up to $2,000 on some versions, a notice to dealers that was seen by Reuters revealed. The new pricing takes effect for vehicles built after May 2 and will likely show up on dealer lots starting in late June.

A Ford spokesperson described the price hikes as a mix of regular mid-year adjustments and the impact of tariffs, adding that customers are not being hit with the full cost of the new levies. Ford's stock is trading down 2% as of this writing. The move comes just days after Ford stated that Trump's 25% tariff on imported vehicles could cost the company about $2.5 billion in 2025, though it expects to cut that by $1 billion. Rival General Motors also warned last week that tariffs could add $4 billion to $5 billion in expenses but forecast a partial offset. Electrek noted Ford builds a larger percentage of its vehicles in the US than anyone other than Tesla, so "it isn't expected to see as big of an impact."

The auto industry has faced weeks of instability following the White House's announcement of new tariffs on imported vehicles and parts. After pushback from automakers, the administration backed off some harsher measures but kept a 25% tariff on the 8 million vehicles imported by the US annually. Analysts warn that if tariffs remain, yearly US auto sales could fall by more than a million cars. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)