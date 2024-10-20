Countries Are Cashing in on Their Domain Names

Anguilla is raking in extra revenue from registration fees for its .ai web domain thanks to the artificial intelligence boom, but it's not the only place cashing in on demand for websites with distinctive address endings. The AP has details:

Tuvalu: Tuvalu is a string of coral atolls, scattered over hundreds of miles in the Pacific Ocean, located midway between Australia and Hawaii. It has one of the world's smallest economies and its low-lying islands are vulnerable to climate change, but it does have a very valuable resource: the .tv web domain. Royalties from .tv, which web users might assume is short for television, have been climbing, especially after videogame streaming platform Twitch licensed the web address twitch.tv.