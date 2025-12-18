Sanders Calls for a Halt to AI Data Center Construction

Bernie Sanders doesn't just want to regulate artificial intelligence—he wants to hit the brakes. In a video posted Tuesday, the independent Vermont senator said he will push for a nationwide pause on building new AI data centers, the massive facilities that power systems like ChatGPT. Calling AI one of the most "transformative technologies in the history of humanity," Sanders argued that the technology is advancing too quickly for the public and policymakers to meaningfully weigh in. A moratorium, he said, would "give democracy a chance to catch up" and help ensure AI's gains "work for all of us, not just the wealthiest people on Earth."

If introduced, Sanders' plan would be one of the most aggressive AI measures on Capitol Hill and appears to make him the first high-profile national politician to specifically target data center construction, Business Insider reports. Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Google, and Apple collectively are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into chips, servers, and data centers in 2025, with even higher spending expected next year. "This process is moving very, very quickly, and we need to slow it down," Sanders said, arguing decisions about AI's future should not be left to "a handful of multi-billionaires."

Sanders also expressed concern about the impact of the technology on children, saying many of them have become isolated and are using it for emotional support, the Hill reports. He warned of a future in which people "are spending virtually all of their time with devices instead of people," adding: "Is that the kind of future you want? Well, not me."

The proposal faces long odds: President Trump's administration is backing rapid data center expansion as part of an effort to outpace China in AI. But Sanders isn't the only lawmaker voicing concerns. The Hill reports that three Democratic senators—Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Chris Van Hollen, and Richard Blumenthal—announced Tuesday that they are investigating the link between data center energy usage and consumers' rising power bills.